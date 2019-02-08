Council to build 15 modular units for homeless families

Galway City Tribune – Modular housing is to be constructed in the Westside in an effort to tackle the city’s homeless crisis – the latest figures show there are 54 families in emergency accommodation here.

At Monday’s meeting of Galway City Council, it was revealed that Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath, signed an emergency order to enable the construction of 15 modular units on a site to the rear of Westside library – circumventing the normal process of plans going on public display and then having to be approved by elected representatives.

Councillors heard that the crisis faced by homeless families in the city allowed Mr McGrath to use emergency powers and act without their permission – with the Department of Housing approving €2 million in funding for the units that will be managed by the Peter McVerry Trust.

The order, which comes under the Planning and Development Act, enables construction of the units to begin immediately – and allows the scheme to operate on a temporary basis for a period of up to five years.

The construction phase will be completed by the end of August and the scheme operational by September.

According to Mr McGrath, the units will be a mixture of two and three-bedroom accommodation – and will provide alternative shelter for families to the hotels, hostels and B&Bs currently in use.

