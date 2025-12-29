Council teen ban could have knock-on effect for libraries

By Avril Horan

UNACCOMPANIED teenagers could be barred from libraries across the county – if proposals contained in a draft Customer Service Action Plan are implemented.

Councillors warned that measures in the plan could result in children under 16 being denied access to libraries unless accompanied by an adult.

The draft document states that Galway County Council is not responsible for “the supervision, care or protection of children whilst using Council services and facilities” and that children under 16 should not be left unsupervised in council buildings.

While the wording applies across all council services, councillors cautioned that it would, in practice, effectively amount to a ban on unaccompanied under-16s attending libraries.

The prospect prompted concerns about the loss of one of the last safe, free public spaces available to young people.

Cllr Karey McHugh Farag (Ind) led opposition to the proposal, warning it would have a disproportionate impact on children and teenagers.

“My core issue is under-16s having to be supervised in council buildings and library services,” she said.

“Anyone under 16 would no longer be allowed to use these facilities unless an 18-year-old is with them. I used the library services regularly from the age of 12. It was a safe place for kids to go after school.

“At 16, they are two years away from being able to vote and one year away from being able to drive. I cannot stand over it. It is very unfair and a terrible message to send out.”

She proposed that children from the age of twelve should be allowed to attend libraries unaccompanied.

Cllr Geraldine Donohue (Ind) described the potential impact on secondary school students as “crazy” and warned the policy could set a precedent across other public amenities.

She also queried whether the Library Association of Ireland had been consulted about the measure.

“Libraries are a huge resource to secondary school children. To say they have to be supervised is crazy,” she said.

Cllr Martina Kinane (FF) asked whether the proposal was driven by insurance concerns, while Cathaoirleach David Collins (FG) said flexibility should be explored.

“I know there are child protection issues, but maybe a waiver or disclaimer could be used,” he said.

Several councillors warned that requiring adult supervision would discourage teenagers from using libraries altogether.

Cllr Siobhán McHugh Ryan (FG) highlighted the potential mental health implications.

“We hear the mental health issues all the time,” she said.

“To think children can’t go to the library. My children do not want to be accompanied by me. What is there for children to do? It just won’t work.”

Cllr Thomas Welby (Ind) predicted strong public backlash if the policy was introduced and said it will be “savaged.”

“My grandchild will lock me out of the house if this is passed,” he said.

“Mobile phone use is keeping kids awake at night in their bedrooms, and now we are turning them away from libraries. It’s absolutely crazy. I am very disappointed.”

Cllr Shaun Cunniffe (Ind Ire) pointed out that other council facilities already allow young people to access services independently.

“You can swim independently once you’re aged eleven,” he said.

“We can bar people who cause problems. Let the good twelve-year-old into the library.”

Council officials said the safeguarding concern related to “a risk posed to the child, not a risk posed by the child” and that the wording was based on national guidance for public buildings.

However, councillors from across the chamber said they were not prepared to advance the plan without further consultation, particularly with library staff and relevant professional bodies.

Cllr Eileen Mannion (FG) and Cllr Ivan Canning (FF) were among those who called for the matter to be deferred.

Councillors agreed to defer consideration of the Customer Service Action Plan until January 2026 to examine ways to protect staff and meet safeguarding obligations without restricting young people’s access to library services.

