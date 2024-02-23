Council taking firm steps to combat illegal dumping in Loughrea estate
Galway County Council is taking firm steps to combat repeated illegal dumping in a Loughrea estate.
It’s to erect two gates to stop dumping in a field adjacent to Fahy Gardens.
There was such a volume of rubbish dumped there recently that four skips were needed to take it away.
There’s also been complaints of giant rats in the estate as a result of the massive build-up of waste.
Councillor Declan Kelly told David Nevin local residents have been putting up with the situation for far too long.
