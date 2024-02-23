  • Services

Council taking firm steps to combat illegal dumping in Loughrea estate

Published:

Galway County Council is taking firm steps to combat repeated illegal dumping in a Loughrea estate.

It’s to erect two gates to stop dumping in a field adjacent to Fahy Gardens.


There was such a volume of rubbish dumped there recently that four skips were needed to take it away.

There’s also been complaints of giant rats in the estate as a result of the massive build-up of waste.

Councillor Declan Kelly told David Nevin local residents have been putting up with the situation for far too long.

