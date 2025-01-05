Council seeks expressions of interest in running new community-based facility

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
Athenry has welcomed a new planned addition to its facilities for the disabled in the town – a home for four residents with accommodation for a resident member of staff.
Cllr Peter Feeney said that the home will further enhance the disability services that are already provided in the town.
“It is a welcome development and hopefully there will be a take-up on the service. It will be an addition to the services already provided in the town,” added Cllr Feeney.
Athenry Brothers of Charity Centre, which is located close to Byrne Mech Limited in the Raheen Industrial Estate, offers a day activities programme to people with learning disabilities from the local area.
There are 26 people attending this purpose-built centre which will be officially opened later this year. to the services already provided in the Skyark Centre, added Cllr Feeney.
Galway County Council has advertised for expressions of interest in seeking an organisation to lease or acquire a licence for a new community based residential facility, suitable for persons with an intellectual disability in Athenry.
The community-based residential facility will comprise of five en-suite bedrooms (one staff plus four residents) with communal living area and kitchen.
It will be part of an overall development, including twelve other housing units, to the south of the existing Cullairbaun estate in Athenry, due for completion in 2026.
The intention for this expression of interest is to identify and confirm a suitable, qualified, not-for-profit service provider to independently operate and maintain this new facility, under a written agreement.
Applications will be accepted from not-for profit service providers who have a service arrangement with the Health Service Executive for the provision of suitable services.
Further information is available on e-Tenders portal (www.etenders.ie) with completed expression of interest to be submitted by electronic means to the e-Tenders portal by 4pm on Friday week, January 10.
The Brothers of Charity Centre has become an integral part of Athenry Community and won a prize in last year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade last year with their float featuring ‘Paddy’s Big Breakfast’.
The Centre took an active part in supporting St Mary’s GAA club in their march to the All -Ireland Final last year and people working in the centre produced and distributed GAA badges for supporters.
There was-a most enjoyable social evening in the centre last March when the Athenry senior team paid called in after a training session.
The centre hopes to integrate with the local community to the greatest extent possible and greatly values the warm welcome they have received since establishing themselves in the town.
Pictured: Cllr Peter Feeney (FG).
