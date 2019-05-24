Council rules mural on hostel wall can stay in place

Galway City Council will allow a large mural to remain on the side of a hostel on Forster Street, because it will only be for a limited period and is not located within an Architectural Conservation Area.

Fred Fullard of Snoozles had sought permission to retain the hot air balloon mural until February 2021, as it was intended to promote Galway for the European Capital of Culture.

The mural was unveiled last December after maintenance works were carried out at the building.

In his report on the planning application, City Council Senior Executive Planner, Liam Blake, noted that unlike the controversial mural on Claddagh Jewellers on Mainguard Street, the hostel is not located in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

“Crucially, the applicant has also indicated that the mural is for a temporary period to cover the timescale of the Galway 2020 festival and they have confirmed that the mural would be removed by February 2021,” the Council said.

