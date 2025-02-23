Council reveals will refurbish vacant properties as part of social housing plans

More than 100 new social and affordable housing will be provided in the Tuam area over the next year, according to Galway County Council – many through the local authority’s acquisition of existing vacant properties.

This was confirmed at a meeting of Tuam Municipal Council when it was stated that more than four and a half million euros had been provided for the project.

At the same time, it was acknowledged that more than 200 existing houses in the Tuam area were no longer in a habitable state.

It is expected that the new houses, which will be located at three locations in the town, will be completed towards the end of 2026.

The Director of Services for Tuam Municipal Council, Michael Owens, made a comprehensive presentation on Council housing stock and future housing proposals to the councillors from the Tuam Municipal District at their most recent meeting.

He outlined the likely delivery of housing in the area for 2025 and 2026, including 40 new homes in the Sun Street and Berminham Road area, and 63 units at Galway Road in Tuam.

This was possible because of the investment of €4.625 million by Galway County Council in the provision of housing lands in Tuam.

The Director went on to add that part of the housing plan was the unlocking of vacant homes and bringing them back into use.

Galway County Council had carried out a survey of vacant and derelict housing throughout the county and it concluded that there were 203 of such houses in the Tuam Area.

Of these 33 were habitable, 72 were in fair condition and could be made habitable with moderate work, 90 were in poor condition and required substantial renovation and 8 were uninhabitable.

The Director also pointed out that it was within the power of the council to purchase vacant building and gave as an example the purchase of a property at Vicar Street, with a proposal to restore the property for dwelling purposes.

All the councillors present welcomed the comprehensive report, while Councillor Shaun Cunniffe queried if the housing developments would include social infrastructure such as playing facilities.

Councillor Donagh Killilea requested that the council meet with and consult with the residents in the Sun Street and Galway Road areas where there were going to be new estates constructed.

The Director responded by informing the meeting that consultation was part of the process.

Pictured: Director of Housing Michael Owens.