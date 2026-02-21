Council rejects cost overrun fears over Ballybane works

By Avril Horan

GALWAY City Council officials say they are fully satisfied that the Ballybane Active Travel Scheme represents value for money, with construction works expected to be completed by May at the latest.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of Galway City Council, where councillors voiced concerns about potential cost overruns.

Officials said final costings would not be available until the project was complete, but rejected suggestions that the scheme was running over budget.

Cllr Shane Forde (FG) asked what additional costs might arise, saying the situation was “starting to worry me”.

Cllr Alan Cheevers (FF) also questioned if the project was operating under a fixed-price contract and if penalty clauses were in place.

He warned that previous works at the Martin junction had been “like a taxpayers’ cheque book”.

Director of Services Derek Pender told the meeting that a business case had been submitted to and approved by the Department of Public Expenditure.

“I am utterly satisfied that we are getting value for money on this scheme,” he said.

The Active Travel works on the Ballybane and Castlepark Roads have drawn criticism from both city and county councillors.

The plans include a two-metre protected cycle track and a two-metre footpath on both sides of the roads, along with reduced carriageway widths.

Cyclists will be prioritised with straight-through cycle lanes at all side road junctions.

Cllr Forde recently described the project as “the greatest nightmare since we have been elected”.

A major point of contention is the absence of bus lay-bys that would allow buses to pull in off the main road.

Councillors were told that bus lay-bys were not included in the current national design standard and that funding would not be approved if they were added.

Pictured: Cllr Shane Forde (FG)