Council refuses FOI request on Monivea Solar farm project due to commercial sensitivity

Council refuses FOI request on Monivea Solar farm project due to commercial sensitivity
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has refused a freedom of information request on a planned solar farm near Monivea.

In its explanation to a member of the public, it said the records sought contained “commercially sensitive information”.

This solar farm project would be spread across hundreds of acres in various parcels to the north and west of Monivea.

But many have expressed strong opposition to the proposal, with more than 200 people attending a recent meeting in the village.

Power Capital Renewable Energy will lodged a planning application directly with An Coimisiún Pleanála later this year.

And although Galway County Council will have no role in the decision-making process itself – it would have had considerable engagement with the developer.

An FOI request was lodged with the local authority last month, seeking access to all records of pre-planning consultations, reports, or associated documentation submitted on the project.

The applicant said this could include internal memos or emails discussing pre-consultation, and any feedback provided to the developer.

But the local authority has now refused the request, stating the records contain commercially sensitive information.

It found their disclosure could reasonably be expected to prejudice the competitive position of the parties involved.

