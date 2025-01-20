Council outlines roads allocation for Conamara

GALWAY County Council is planning for a provisional spend of €4.38 million this year on 1,360 kilometres of non-national roads restoration projects in 2025 across Conamara.

The Multi-Annual Restoration Improvement Programme report was presented to Conamara Area councillors at their meeting on Friday by Senior Council Engineer, Rachel Lowe.

The provisional budget for the Conamara programme is based on the allocation Galway County Council received last year from central government and will involve a spend of €13.14 million over the three-year period, 2025-2027.

Rachel Lowe outlined at Friday’s meeting that these grants were separate from other roads’ grants and concentrated on the condition of the pavement [road surface] with ‘the emphasis on early intervention’.

The smaller roads eligible for the next round of grants must have good drainage or be in a position to improve the road drainage in advance of any surface improvement works.

In total, Co. Galway has budgeted for a spend of almost €20.8 million in the Non-National Restoration Programme through the course of 2025 with the biggest allocation going to; Loughrea [€6m, 1,900kms]; Ballinasloe [€5m, 1,560kms]; Tuam [€3.3m, 1041kms]; and Athenry [€2m, 653kms].

Some of the bigger budget spends earmarked for Conamara this year include Forai Maola [R336 near Furbo, €276k]; Gleann Chatha [R340, €252k, South Conamara]; Spiddal-Moycullen Road [1,320-22, €234k]; Doire Fhearta [1,202, €214k, Conamara South]; Leenane [R336, €184k, Conamara North]; and Rossaveal [€180k, Conamara South].

“This is part of a three-year programme which began in 1996 aiming to provide significant early interventions for these roads with resurfacing works. The programme spend is based on a draft from last year’s budget,” said Rachel Lowe.

Cathaoirleach Tom Welby (Ind.) said that the works, as proposed by Rachel Lowe, represented a very pro-active approach in terms of maintaining the quality of road surfaces across Conamara.

Cllr. Tomás Ó Curraoin (Rep. SF) said that ‘there were a lot of little bits of great work being done by the Council’, adding that the ‘black-top resurfacing was a great job lasting for years’.

A number of other councillors also welcomed the draft allocation. Cllr. Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) said that the roads in Conamara had improved a lot while Cllr. Gerry King (FF) also welcomed the proposal.

“It’s just a pity we couldn’t have a bit more to spend, especially with inflation,” said Cllr. King.

Cllr. Máirtin Lee (FF) said that a lot of good work was being done on the Conamara roads. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to squeeze a bit more money in our budget allocation,” said Cllr. Lee.

The major national roads allocation for Conamara and the rest of Galway is expected to be confirmed in late February or early March.

Pictured: Cllr Tom Welby…pro-active approach. Photo: Brian Harding.