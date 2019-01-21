Council orders redesign of €120m office and hotel campus plan

The backers of a proposed €120 million office and hotel campus in Ballybane – which would create space for up to 3,000 workers – have been told to meeting with Galway City Council to discuss traffic impact and potential future bus routes to service the area.

Revisions have also been ordered for the plans, as they fail to meet fire safety requirements, particularly regarding access for fire engines.

‘Eastgate’ is planned for around 10 acres of land owned by Thomas McDonogh and Sons at Bóthar na Mine, where the trade centre is current based.

The first phase of the project – currently being assessed by the Council – would represent an investment of around €50m and the plans involve the construction of three office blocks, ranging from five to eight storeys in height, a café and surface parking.

Space would be created for 700-800 office workers in the first phase, which would take between 12 and 24 months to build.

The first block will be 10,225 square metres, eight storeys in height; the second will be six storeys over basement, measuring 4,080 sq m and the third block will be five storeys over a basement with 2,995 sq m.

There will also be surface parking for 421 cars and 120 bicycles.

Two further phases – which do not form part of the current planning application – are likely to include six more office blocks, a multi-storey carpark and a 193-bed hotel.

The current application was lodged with the Council at the end of October, and the local authority has now sought further information from the applicants.

Planners have told the applicants to meet with the city’s Transport Section so that potential demand for public transport can be worked into the Galway Transport Strategy and the design of core bus routes.

“This may require modifications and/or accommodation within the overall site to enhance the potential for sustainable transport measures including public transport facilities,” planners said.

The developers have also been told they may need to upgrade the Bóthar na Mine/Tuam Road junction.

“The assessment of traffic generated would need to take into account the potential impacts on Bóthar na Mine. The assessment would need to take a particular focus on the junction of Bóthar na Mine with the Tuam Road and consideration of the upgrade of the said junction to facilitate this development.”

McDonogh Capital Investments – the company behind the planning application – has also been told that the plans do not comply with fire safety requirements, in particular with regard to access for fire engines. A redesign has been ordered.

Planners said that just one café proposed for the site was “insufficient” and told McDonoghs to submit proposals for additional services such as gyms, convenience stores, shops, restaurants and childcare services.

The applicants have also been told to draw up plans to protect the bicycle parking areas from the elements and proposals for an ‘arrival’ area for workers with changing and shower areas to encourage cycling.

A detailed construction programme has also been requested by the Council, as McDonoghs sought a 10-year planning permission (planning permissions, in general, are for a five-year period).

The local authority pointed out that the last project which requested a 10-year permission was Bonham Quay at the Docks, and this was reduced to seven years by An Bord Pleanála.

The applicants now have until June to submit their response to the Council, or the application will be deemed to be withdrawn.