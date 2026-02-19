Council lays the foundations for building boom

In a major boost for housing stock, changes approved to the Galway’s Development Plan this week will unlock tracts of residentially zoned land across the county – with the potential for the construction of 7,500 housing units.

Approval of the changes was greeted by a round of applause at County Hall as the variation was agreed at a special meeting of Galway County Council this week, following a public consultation process that drew 46 submissions, all considered in a 92-page report presented to elected members.

“This is a serious achievement in a short space of time, and it sends a positive signal to Government, to our communities and to the construction sector that Galway is open for business,” said Galway County Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally.

“We have more than sufficient land zoned in County Galway and it represents a huge quantum of residential zoned land.”

He told councillors the variation reflected clear national direction on housing supply and was required under revised National Planning Framework housing growth guidelines.

He explained it focused exclusively on residential land, moving previously identified Phase 2 housing lands into Phase 1 status, to meet ministerial requirements.

“We all know housing is Government’s number one priority,” he told councillors.

“There has been very clear direction that county and city development plans must have enough land in them to cater for future housing demand.

“With that in mind, we’re making this first variation of the County Development Plan.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Caption: Galway County Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally.

