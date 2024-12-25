Council honours Galway City 1984 Quincentenary Committee on 40th anniversary

It was an anniversary to mark an anniversary – 40 years on from Galway’s Quincentenary, the committee behind that celebration of 500 years of the city’s charter were back in the corridors of power once again to acknowledge their work and vision.

And once again last week, City Hall opened its doors to members of the 1984 Quincentenary Committee for a 40th anniversary commemoration ceremony in their honour.

It was a fitting tribute to those who had the foresight back in 1984 to form a committee made up of local authority staff and members of Galway’s civic, cultural, and business community with the aim of organised a year-long commemoration of Galway’s Quincentenary of Local Government.

And in doing so at a time of chronic unemployment and rampant emigration, they also managed to create a new civic pride in the city as a result.

Deputy Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Níall McNelis, welcomed members of that committee and their family members last week.

“Galway received its Charter of Incorporation from Richard III in 1484, which granted the merchants of Galway a large level of control in the management of the town,” he recalled.

“In the same year, the Vicarage of St Nicholas were granted a wardenship, which allowed the local English Church and merchants independence from the both the Diocese of Annaghdown and the Archbishop of Tuam.

“This granted the Church of St Nicholas the right to elect its own wardens and manage the town’s religious affairs independently.

“The 1984 committee was formed against a backdrop of emigration and a decade-long recession, and the year-long event both foregrounded Galway’s unique history and gave the city a much needed economic and cultural boost amid a challenging economic backdrop.”

Leonard Cleary, Chief Executive of Galway City Council acknowledged the work of the committee.

“Galway was a very different place forty years ago, and the city faced the chronic problems of emigration, long-term unemployment, and city centre dereliction.

“The Quincentenary committee saw the coming together of Galway’s wider political, civic, business and cultural community with a common shared purpose.

“In working together, the committee organised a year-long event that celebrated the founding of Galway’s corporation in 1484.

“Such an event fostered a large amount of civic pride and gave a much-needed boost to the local economy… it is wonderful to be here today to view the fruits of that work,” he said.

Former City Manager Seamus Keating also spoke, and recognised the contribution put in by the committee, speaking to the committee, and the family of deceased members.

Deputy Mayor Niall McNelis presented scrolls to all attending and thanked everyone for their contribution.

Pictured at a reception in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Quincentenary Committee are (front – from left) former City Manager Seamus Keating; Leonard Cleary, Chief Executive Galway City Council; Cllr Níall McNelis, Deputy Mayor of the City of Galway; Cllr Terry O Flaherty, and Cllr Donal Lyons; (middle) Tom Browne, Frank Keating, Avril Forrest, Imelda Byrne, Marion McNamara, Eileen Maloney, Della Beaty, Bernard O Hara, Gerry O Neill, Gerard Leyden, with (back) Very Reverend Leslie Forrest, Joseph Ryan, Alex Ryan, Anthony Ryan and Tom O’Connor.