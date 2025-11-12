Council exploring options for new carpark in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is exploring options for more parking in Tuam – including a new carpark.

At a meeting this week, local councillors received a local business delegation, who brought with them a survey signed by 1,800 shoppers.

It outlined their frustration with the parking facilities in Tuam, and the impact it’s having on Tuam as a shopping destination.

Council management confirmed a “number of possibilities” are being examined to address the chronic parking situation.

One option being explored is long-term parking in an open area behind O’ Toole’s SuperValu.

Independent Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag says doing nothing is not an option.