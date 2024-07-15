Council criticised over lack of progress on “promised” footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane

The County Council is taking criticism over a lack of progress on a promised footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane.

At a meeting of Gort/Kinvara councillors, Councillor PJ Murphy raised ongoing construction works on a social housing development in Ardrahan.





He said he’d supported this on the basis of a promise that pedestrian and cycle lanes would be developed to Labane, alongside the ten homes at Caisláin Raithlín.

But Fine Gael Councillor Murphy says this hasn’t happened – and explains why it’s so essential.

