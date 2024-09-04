  • Services

Council considering repurposing defunct Salthill Tourist Office as business hub

Council considering repurposing defunct Salthill Tourist Office as business hub
The defunct Salthill Tourist Office may be given a new lease of life as a business hub – over a decade after it closed.

The building ceased operating as a tourist office in 2012 and has proved difficult to redevelop due to its zoning.


Galway City Council is looking to change that, and is exploring a number of options – including opening a tech hub with the help of Enterprise Ireland.

Labour City Councillor Níall McNelis says its an eyesore and businesses in the area want to see the site in use.

