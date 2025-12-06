Council confirms that social and affordable scheme will break ground by Christmas

Galway County Council has announced that site works on one of the largest social and affordable housing schemes delivered in east Galway will commence before Christmas.

The local authority has signed a €14.95 million contract with C&N Higgins Construction for the construction of 56 homes at Cosmona, Loughrea.

The scheme comprises 44 houses and 12 apartments and includes the first affordable homes to be delivered outside the Galway Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan (MASP).

The project is situated on a 3.3-hectare greenfield site owned by Galway County Council, and completion is set for the third quarter of 2027. It is funded through the Government’s Social Housing Investment Programme.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr David Collins, said the Loughrea scheme represents a “major step forward” in meeting housing need in east Galway.

“This development will provide high-quality homes for families and individuals in Loughrea and will form an important part of the Council’s long-term housing strategy,” he said. “It is a strong example of sustained investment in our towns and reflects our commitment to increasing supply where it is most needed.”

The Loughrea housing scheme, for which Part 8 planning was approved earlier this year, includes six two-bed houses, 25 three-bed houses, two four-bed houses, one five-bed house, six one-bed apartments and six two-bed apartments.

Landscaped open space, a playground, car and bicycle parking and an Uisce Éireann pumping station also form part of the development.

Damien Mitchell, Director of Services with responsibility for Housing, confirmed that a second phase of the project, comprising an additional 24 homes on the same site, has already advanced to Stage 1 approval.

“This development in Loughrea is an important step in our ongoing work to increase the delivery of new homes across east Galway,” he said.

“With the support of the Department of Housing through the Social Housing Investment Programme, we can bring forward high-quality housing on council-owned land.”

“Significant progress is being made in addressing the demand for social and affordable housing,” added Mr. Mitchell.

“This progress is being reinforced by targeted measures such as the Disabled Persons Grants and our structured, countywide approach to the refurbishment of vacant housing stock.”

The design team for the new scheme is led by consultants Vincent Hannon Architects, along with Tobin Consulting Engineers, Coffey Consulting Engineers and Tom McNamara & Partners.

Pictured: An artist’s impression of the 56-home scheme at Cosmona, Loughrea.