Council ‘confident’ Ring Road will get planning approval

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 4 minutes read
Galway County Council is ‘confident’ that resubmitted plans for the City Ring Road will secure the approval of An Bord Pleanála.
Delivery of thousands of pages of planning files to the board’s Dublin office is expected in the coming days, ahead of an April 16 deadline to provide further information on the plan.
And Director of Services, Uinsinn Finn, says while the overall plan remains the same, these plans requested by An Bord Pleanála provide updated environmental, geological and bat surveys – as well as explanations by the local authority as to how the Ring Road would, in their view, comply with climate action legislation.
In December 2021, An Bord Pleanála approved, with a number of conditions and modifications, the Ring Road proposal but following three sets of proceedings taken to the High Court, this decision was quashed in January 2023 and the application was remitted to the Board.
The High Court took this decision after it was found that, in approving the project, An Bord Pleanála had failed to consider the State’s newly enacted Climate Action Plan.
As a result, the Board issued a further information request to Galway County Council – the lead authority for the 18km route working with Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) – seeking clarification on how the road could be delivered in line with climate action objectives.
Mr Finn said the application was first submitted in 2018 and, as a result, many of the surveys, reports and investigations needed to be updated.
“The original application was submitted in 2018 and the environmental surveys done for that were probably completed in 2016, so all surveys – bat surveys, ecological, groundwater, etc – all had to be redone and all associated documentation updated.
“Take, for example, the bat surveys. We have to identify where they roost and feed, and to ensure that the construction of the road doesn’t affect their habitat. We have to know what potential changes have occurred – there could be new roosting sites,” he said.
“The other piece was for us to inform An Bord Pleanála of our view as to how the Ring Road will comply with the latest climate action legislation,” he continued.
The substantive plan remains unchanged, said Mr Finn – an 18km stretch of double (12km) and single (6km) carriageway, from the existing N6 road (from Dublin) at Coolagh on the east side of the city, to a point west of Barna village, and including a new bridge over the River Corrib.
There had been a number of delays getting the updated plan to this stage, he conceded, and commitments to submit to An Bord Pleanála before last Christmas were not met.
“One thing that happened was the publication of the report on light rail,” he said, referring to the NTA’s feasibility study which found light rail was a viable option for Galway.
“When the Minister published that last November, we were almost ready to submit our plan but that then had to be taken into consideration,” said Mr Finn.
That meant new traffic modelling had to be done which took into account a scenario in the future where light rail was part of Galway’s transport network.
Mr Finn said the Council was “confident and hopeful” that An Bord Pleanála would grant permission, but said it was likely that the final decision would be taken by the courts.
“Ultimately, this will be decided by a High Court judge and that is why we had to update all our plans,” he said.
Pictured: A new bridge over the River Corrib is one of the key elements of the ring road plan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Pollution of Conamara river a threat to endangered mussel
Fears of a major pollution event were mounting this week as the endangered pearl mussel showed si...
Homecoming ‘taking too long’ for Turoe Stone
The return of the Turoe Stone to its East Galway home in Bullaun is taking too long, a local TD h...
Galway burger brand that started in mum’s kitchen is voted best in Ireland
A Galway-based restaurant brand that began life in the kitchen of its founder’s mother has been n...
How emigrants plaque plan fell foul of Native Americans
By Máirtín Ó Catháin It was a story of Connemara emigrants that re-awakened history in its man...
Young camogie players from 15 South Galway schools compete in Garda-run tourney
Young camogie players from National Schools across South Galway recently took part in a camogie t...
University of Galway honours 100 students from 17 Galway schools for Junior Cycle Irish
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM98 students from 17 schools in Galway who achieved a ...
Aid cuts are hitting most vulnerable on the planet
Hunger crises in Africa are going under the radar in the Western world and recent cuts in foreign...
‘Champions’ to lead push for youth funding
Three young Galway people are to champion the cause of youth work and its value to the community ...
Former Caltra bar and shop to be developed into three residential units
An unoccupied public house in an East Galway village will be demolished to make way for a small r...