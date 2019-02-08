Council closes Prom in Salthill due to storm flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has closed the Prom in Salthill this morning because of flooding due to high tides and Storm Erik.

Over-topping has caused some flooding in the Salthill area and sea water has entered Toft Park.

The Prom has been closed from Leisureland to Grattan Road as a result.

There is also a tree down on the Barna Road close to Barna Woods.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed that Connemara National Park and Knockma Woods near Tuam are closed until the weather warning is lifted.

Drivers are being warned to slow down and expect the unexpected as Storm Erik hits the country.

Strong winds are battering parts of Galway, Mayo and Donegal – where a Status Orange Wind Warning remains in place.

There’s a Status Yellow alert for the rest of the country.