Council assures it's not "giving up" on Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has given an assurance it’s not “giving up” on Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

The castle’s owned by the Shannon Airport Group, and has now been closed for several tourism seasons.

It’s one of the most photographed castles in Ireland, a key anchor point on the Wild Atlantic Way, and of huge economic importance to Kinvara.

But, the steel gates of Dunguaire Castle remain closed and all indications are that’s not going to change anytime soon.

It’s because millions in capital works are needed to bring it up to standard before Galway County Council could take ownership.

But Government has strongly indicated it won’t be providing the money – and the cash-strapped county council certainly cannot afford to do the work itself.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, management gave an assurance they’re not giving up and will continue to pursue all available avenues.

Chief Executive Liam Conneally said they fully believe that the millions needed would represent a wise investment and good value for money.

