Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has given planning approval for a new residential development in Claregalway.
King Construction Claregalway Limited has secured planning permission for 39 homes at Summerfield.
The development at Summerfield Claregalway will be a mix of detached and semi-detached and terraced houses.
Council approves plan for new residential development in Claregalway
