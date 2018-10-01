Council accused of dragging heels on parking investigation

A local councillor has raised concerns that alleged “irregularities” with Galway City Council Pay and Display parking meters have not been reported to Gardaí.

As reported by the Galway City Tribune in January 2017, a council employee was suspended pending an investigation into the alleged “irregularities”.

Now, Cllr Pádraig Conneely (FG) accused City Hall of dragging their heels on the issue and called for the matter to be immediately handed over to the Gardaí.

“The Council has been dragging its feet on this issue for the best part of two years and I would maintain that a Garda investigation is required,” said Cllr Conneely.

It has been suggested that the Council could have been at the loss of close to €1 million as a result of these “irregularities”.

Cllr Conneely said that he has since been made aware of other problems that lead him to believe an internal investigation won’t go far enough.

“I have correspondence and documentation in my possession which are both concerning and alarming – the information I have is disturbing.

“From the documentation I have, it would appear to me that this hasn’t been reported to Gardaí,” said the former Mayor.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Galway City Council said they were not in a position to comment on individual staff members.

“In general, Galway City Council (as with all other local authorities) is precluded from commenting publicly on issues relating to individual staff members.

“Specifically, the issues you refer to continue to be the subject of an internal investigative process which is ongoing.

“Therefore, Galway City Council cannot offer any further response,” the spokesperson stated.