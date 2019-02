Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Cortoon woman has been elected as the Connacht/Ulster Vice President of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association.

Dunmore native Mona O’ Donoghue-Concannon runs a dairy, beef and suckler farm with her husband, brother and daughter in Cortoon.

She says her immediate priority is to push through the ICSA's policies on Brexit and secure the necessary rescue packages for the beef sector.