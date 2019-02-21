Corofin still standing after coming through tough test

Corofin 2-13

Gweedore 1-12

Declan Tierney in Carrick-on-Shannon

THEY have regularly been referred to as being the Rolls Royce of club football but Corofin chugged to victory in what was far from their finest hour against a determined Gweedore side in a keenly fought All-Ireland semi-final at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday,

But to their credit, every time that the Donegal side threatened to make their presence felt, Corofin responded accordingly to keep daylight between them and their opposition who kicked some fantastic long range points.

However, Corofin made life difficult for themselves by establishing healthy leads only for them to allow Gweedore back into the match by squandering a lot of possession and being vulnerable at the back.

It was first half goals from Gary Sice and Martin Farragher – also two of the side’s most influential forwards – which proved ultimately the defining scores for Corofin whose vast experience was crucial in the end. Basically, they never panicked.

As well as that, county star Ian Burke gave a stand-out performance and his delivery to Farragher for Corofin’s second goal as he was falling backwards in front of the posts was sheer class. He also provided a link for a multitude of scores.

While team manager Kevin O’Brien was both delighted and relieved to have come through this gruelling encounter – whatever excitement there was in the first half was replaced by dogged football in the second – he knew it was going to be tough.

But he admitted that the amount of “spilled ball” that Corofin players were guilty of was a major concern and it is something that would have to be addressed in advance of the All-Ireland Club final against Dr Crokes of Kerry on St Patrick’s Day.

While Sice scored 1-7, the seven points came from frees that were not overly demanding, the manner in which he took his own goal and his insightful long ball which set up Farragher’s shot to the net were game-changers.

