Corofin set out on quest for magnificent seven-in-a-row of senior titles

WHO will stop a Corofin side chasing a remarkable seven-in-a-row of county senior football championships?

Mountbellew/Moylough came ever so close in 2018 when holding the lead in injury-time of an absorbing drawn county decider. However, Corofin pulled through, won the replay, and the rest became history as the kingpins marched on to back-to-back provincial and national honours.

This weekend, Kevin O’Brien’s charges begin the defence of their title with a clash against their arch rivals, Tuam Stars, who top the Galway SFC roll of honour with 24 titles — four more than Corofin — and, ironically, they were the last team to complete a seven-in-a-row in the 1950s. The only other club to do this was Ballinasloe in the 1910s.

The first round has also a number of attractive local derby games, namely Salthill/Knocknacarra v Barna, Annaghdown v Claregalway, and Moycullen v Killanin. It promises to be a lively weekend of local GAA action.

SATURDAY

Salthill/Knocknacarra

v Barna

(Moycullen, 2:30pm)

Salthill/Knocknacarra reached the county semi-finals last year under the Anthony Finnerty-Maurice Sheridan led management team and, with a developing side, there is no reason to suggest they will not do so again.

The Culhanes — Paddy and Michael — have transferred back from Clane but two players the City outfit will be without are Finian Hanley (long term knee injury) and Evan Murphy (cruciate). The side is captained by Evan Wynne. Galway duo Ruairí Lavelle and Robert Finnerty are key players.

After scrapping through a relegation play-off last year — defeating Cortoon Shamrocks in a replay —t he harsh reality for Barna is that if they don’t show improvement in 2019, they will be playing intermediate football next season.

Cossie Gilmore, assisted by an extensive management team, has taken over the reins from Bert Curran (now a selector with St. James’) and he will be hoping to extract the most of a young outfit, of which centre-forward Tom Curran is captain. They will also look to James Keane, Declan Walsh, Caolán Malone, the Conneely brothers — Ray and Brian — and Ryan Folan.

Last SFC Meeting: 2018 (Group Stages): Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-13, Barna 0-8.

Verdict: Salthill/Knocknacarra.

