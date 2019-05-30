Corofin make the job easy by settling issue early

COROFIN 1-14

TUAM STARS 0-13

THE final scoreline from Saturday evening’s big game in Group B does not accurately reflect the sizeable gulf in footballing class between these two sides, as Corofin began the defence of their title for a seventh successive season with a comfortable win over a game but limited Tuam Stars side.

Conor Cunningham and Dylan Canney were two changes to the Corofin starting line-up which had so spectacularly retained the Andy Merrigan Cup sixty-nine days earlier, but with Kevin O’Brien remaining at the helm it was business as usual in the first half as an early Mike Farragher goal set the tone for a dominant performance.

Playing against the wind, Tuam Stars, who were unbeaten in four league matches under new manager Tommy Carton, were unable to restrict Corofin’s attacking prowess in any meaningful way and despite Ian Burke’s 22nd minute black card, the winners were able to establish a nine-point half time lead as seven players contributed scores.

Jamie Murphy and Gary O’Donnell as always led the Tuam resistance, but with Ronan Steede, Jason Leonard, Colin Brady, and Canney in fine form Corofin were far too slick and efficient when they needed to be. They did lose their way, however, in the second half after going ten points clear, but Tuam were unable to capitalise despite competing well physically and winning more that their fair share of possession.

When Tuam did finally prise open the Corofin defence, O’Donnell was denied a three-pointer by some spectacular cover defending by Liam Silke, who recovered to clear off the line after Bernard Power had been beaten by a crisp low shot.

