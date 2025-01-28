Cornamona's Éamon Ó Cuív inaugurated as 2025 President of Oireachtas na Gaeilge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Cornamona’s Éamon Ó Cuív has been inaugurated as the 2025 President of Oireachtas na Gaeilge

The former Galway West TD served as Minister in several Government Departments, including Community, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs and the Department of Social Protection

He served as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil during 2011-2012

Mr. Ó Cuív’s connection with Oireachtas na Gaeilge spans several generations on both the Ó Cuív and de Valera branches of the family

They served on various Oireachtas committees from the early 1900s and were also notable literary award winners.

Éamon Ó Cuív’s service to the organisation dates back to the early 1970s before his move to the Conamara Gaeltacht.

His inauguration as President is taking place at a special ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House this evening