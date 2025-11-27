  • Services

COPE Galway supported more than 3,000 people in 2024

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

COPE Galway’s annual report has revealed it supported 3,184 people last year.

That included supporting 164 families experiencing homelessness, and 837 women and children who are subjected to domestic abuse.

The charity also supported more than a thousand older people through community activities and social supports, including Meals4Health – delivering almost 100,000 meals in 2024.

COPE Galway says the report shows how it adapted to a year of high demand and increasing complexity.

The report also reveals ‘exceptional volunteer engagement in 2024’, with 164 new volunteers recruited, making up a total of 253 volunteers in over 30 roles.

Commenting on the report, CEO Michael Smyth noted,:
“Many people in our community are experiencing significant challenges in their lives. Our teams are doing extraordinary work to keep people safe and help rebuild lives. Our staff are operating in increasingly difficult contexts, responding to complex needs. At times in 2024, it felt like we were “running to stand still”, yet our staff stayed proactive and adaptable, finding creative ways to support people and ease the hopelessness and uncertainty too may faced in their lives.” 
