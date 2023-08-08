COPE Galway says new domestic violence leave should be doubled
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway says while full paid domestic violence leave set to be introduced this autumn is welcome, it should be extended to ten days.
The new form of leave was introduced as part of the Work Life Balance Act, passed earlier this year, and will provide five days of full paid leave.
Jillian McNamee, head of domestic abuse services at COPE Galway, told Galway Talks it should be doubled.
More like this:
Connemara shepards in the mountains of US being remembered in Carna
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara men who shepherded sheep in the mountains of Oregon and...
Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland
Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland. Ronan Lardner will broadcast The Live Wire on Th...
Two University of Galway graduates to be appointed as District Court Judges
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two University of Galway graduates, Fiona Brennan and Adrian Harr...
Galway highlighted as secondary city competing with global “superstar capitals”
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been highlighted as an example of how secondary cities...
Planners approve bid to redevelop Seapoint in Salthill
The owner of Seapoint in Salthill has been given the go ahead to redevelop the site with a new ca...
Pizza proposal for landmark Galway City pub is “totally unsuitable”
Plans to create a pizza restaurant upstairs in the landmark Murphy’s Bar on High Street in Galway...
New contractor appointed to finish off Ballybane social housing project
Construction work on a stalled social housing scheme in Ballybane is expected to resume next mont...
Galway City Councillor calls for urgent update on Derelict Tourist Office in Salthill
Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis has called on Galway City Council tourism and economic deve...
Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner named as a judge for 2023 Rose of Tralee
Galway Bay FM’s own Ollie Turner has been named as one of the judges for the 2023 Rose of ...