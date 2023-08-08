COPE Galway says new domestic violence leave should be doubled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway says while full paid domestic violence leave set to be introduced this autumn is welcome, it should be extended to ten days.

The new form of leave was introduced as part of the Work Life Balance Act, passed earlier this year, and will provide five days of full paid leave.

Jillian McNamee, head of domestic abuse services at COPE Galway, told Galway Talks it should be doubled.