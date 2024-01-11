  • Services

Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall

Published:

The Coole Music Youth Orchestra are set to perform at the National Concert Hall next month.

They’ll be one of several youth groups taking to the stage on February 10th as part of the Annual Festival of Youth Orchestras.


The group will perform the Irish premiere of Katharina Baker’s Celtic Creature Suite, featuring mythical creatures the Selkies and the Púca.

It’ll be their first performance at the National Concert Hall in nine years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets and further details can be found at NCH.ie.

The post Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

