Coole day in store as musicians graduate

Arts Week with Judy Murphy

Nine young members of the Coole Music and Arts group will graduate this Sunday evening at a gala concert in Gort’s Lady Gregory Hotel, in what promises to be an emotional day, says Coole Music’s administrator Ellie Farrell.

“They have spent years honing their craft and it’s a joy to see them shine, particularly for the teachers and committed family members that will be present,” she states.

Coole’s ‘Music for Life’ graduates include string players Lucy Canny-O’Neil; twins Ashling and Orla Gaughan, and Euan Farrell who are skilled in viola, violin and cello. The piano graduates are Gabriel Gorman, Erin O’Sullivan and Kira Joachim, while flute graduate Lila Edge will serenade Sunday’s audience with a piece by Fauré. Also graduating is choir member Alison Ferris who has harmonised for many years with her peers in Coole Harmonies, creating “unforgettable music”, according to Ellie.

“What makes their achievements even more remarkable is that some of these young musicians began their journey as early as two years old in our Toddler Tunes programme.”

For instance, Lucy Canny-O’Neil started in Toddler Tunes with nursery rhymes and exploratory play.

Lucy met Ashling and Orla aged just four.

“The three have grown in friendship and into confident musicians and have been part of several orchestras during their time in the school,” says Ellie. “Similarly, Euan travelled from the Burren to begin cello at four years of age, following in the footsteps of two older siblings and ahead of a younger brother.

“His father Brian had a fortuitous bus trip several years previously, when one of his passengers informed him of her intention to open a classical music school in Gort!” she adds. “Eyeing up his toddler in the car seat, he handed Katharina Baker [of Coole Music] his number. The rest is history.”

Ellie credits Coole’s ‘Music for Life’ philosophy with giving students a lifelong appreciation of the arts.

Gabriel Gorman from near Kinvara, joined Coole Music just over three years ago and is “excited by the progress I see in my piano-playing, thanks to my incredible teacher Teresa, and the supportive atmosphere in Coole Music. I look forward to the end-of-term performances as a chance to share the music I’ve worked on and think they’ve greatly improved my ability to perform for an audience,” he said.

Gabriel will continue his piano studies at the Royal Irish Academy of Music from September, no mean feat.

Erin O’Sullivan from Ardrahan, a keen singer and dancer, started piano aged eight and, for the past 10 years, has flourished under the guidance of her teacher David McEntee.

As she comes to the end of her journey with Coole Music, and even with the stress of the upcoming Leaving Cert, her “journey with piano will prevail”, according to her mother Siobhan who praises David’s dedication as a teacher.

Pictured: CM Youth Orchestra with director Katharina Baker at a recent concert in Ennis Cathedral.