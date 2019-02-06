Controversy over Fianna Fail convention for Connemara North

Controversy has erupted in regard to another Fianna Fáil County Council Convention in Galway – this time in the new Electoral Area of Connemara North.

Former County Councillor, Josie Conneely from Ballyconneely – one of three candidates seeking nominations – has said that all members of the party in Connemara North should be allowed to vote in any contest that takes place at next Sunday’s Convention in Maam Cross.

According to reports, Councillor Séamus Walsh from Oughterard will be nominated without a contest leaving the two remaining candidates – Josie Conneely and Gerry King from Ballyconneely fight it out for the remaining nomination.

However, it has emerged that Fianna Fáil members from the general Oughterard and Killanin area will not be allowed to vote in that contest.

Josie Conneely has said that any directive to this effect must be opposed and thrown out prior to the convention.