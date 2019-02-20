Controversy over Connemara rights of way could reach boiling point

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Controversy could be on the horizon if rights of way on boreens are not registered in the Connemara area.

That’s according to Councillor Séamus Walsh who brought the matter up at a meeting of Conamara Municipal District Council this week.

It was during a discussion about a local road in the townland of Gortnagroagh, Roscahill which is now taken-in-charge by the county council.

Councillor Tom Welby said that it’s the first road he put forward when he joined the council in 2004 and is only being taken-in-charge now.

Engineer with the county council, Damien Mitchell said he would not be in favour of taking-in-charge these kinds of roads on a ‘blanket basis’.