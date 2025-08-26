Contractors to remove precarious trees at Castlegrove in Kilconly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Contractors are to start the work this week to remove precarious trees at Castlegrove in Kilconly

The move by Coillte has been welcomed by local Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner, who contacted the forestry authority in the aftermath of a tree falling on a passing motorist recently.

Several hundred trees were knocked during Storm Eowyn in January, with many more left in a dangerous state adjacent to the R332 between Tuam and Kilconly.

Councillor Turner says the clearance work might cause some traffic disruption, but is very welcome