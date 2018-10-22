Contractor sought to deliver housing support in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is moving forward with the provision of the Galway City and West Region Housing First Service.
It has advertised the tender for the 3-year contract estimated at 365 thousand euro.
The services comprise the delivery of Housing First accommodation and intensive support in the city and the west.

