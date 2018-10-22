Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is moving forward with the provision of the Galway City and West Region Housing First Service.
It has advertised the tender for the 3-year contract estimated at 365 thousand euro.
The services comprise the delivery of Housing First accommodation and intensive support in the city and the west.
Contractor sought to deliver housing support in Galway
