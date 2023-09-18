Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract has been signed between Galway County Council and Finna Construction Ltd, for an 8 house development at in Ballymoe, which is expected to be ready in Autumn 2024

The development at Durrow and Ballaghymurry consists of 2 single storey two-bed houses, 6 two-storey two-bed houses and all ancillary site development works, including road enhancement works along the R360 Regional Road





The value of the project is in excess of €1.6m and is funded under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ Plan to 2030.’

Cllr Declan Geraghty told me this development will bring a welcome boost to the local economy and he has praised the county council for focusing on smaller towns for such projects