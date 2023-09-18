Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract has been signed between Galway County Council and Finna Construction Ltd, for an 8 house development at in Ballymoe, which is expected to be ready in Autumn 2024
The development at Durrow and Ballaghymurry consists of 2 single storey two-bed houses, 6 two-storey two-bed houses and all ancillary site development works, including road enhancement works along the R360 Regional Road
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The value of the project is in excess of €1.6m and is funded under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ Plan to 2030.’
Cllr Declan Geraghty told me this development will bring a welcome boost to the local economy and he has praised the county council for focusing on smaller towns for such projects
More like this:
Schoolchildren excited as Gaeilge/Ukrainan joint language initiative launched in Carna
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new colouring book for Irish and Ukranian children has been laun...
Three more appear in court over public disorder in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in re...
Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issue...
Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale
Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped a...
Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...
Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices bei...
Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has signed an agreement with TU...
12 new beds to open at Portiuncula Hospital today
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...
Gardaí make 19th arrest over public disorder incident at Galway Shopping Centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested four more people in relation to the public or...