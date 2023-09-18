  • Services

Services

Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe

Published:

Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/37uez6/ballymoe.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract has been signed between Galway County Council and Finna Construction Ltd, for an 8 house development at in Ballymoe, which is expected to be ready in Autumn 2024

The development at Durrow and Ballaghymurry consists of 2 single storey two-bed houses, 6 two-storey two-bed houses and all ancillary site development works, including road enhancement works along the R360 Regional Road


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The value of the project is in excess of €1.6m and is funded under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ Plan to 2030.’

Cllr Declan Geraghty told me this development will bring a welcome boost to the local economy and he has praised the county council for focusing on smaller towns for such projects

More like this:
no_space
Schoolchildren excited as Gaeilge/Ukrainan joint language initiative launched in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new colouring book for Irish and Ukranian children has been laun...

no_space
Three more appear in court over public disorder in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in re...

no_space
Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issue...

no_space
Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale

Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped a...

no_space
Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...

no_space
Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices bei...

no_space
Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has signed an agreement with TU...

no_space
12 new beds to open at Portiuncula Hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...

no_space
Gardaí make 19th arrest over public disorder incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested four more people in relation to the public or...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up