Contract awarded for new day centre and homeless accommodation in Westside

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The contract has been awarded for the construction of the new day centre and homeless accommodation in Westside

The new Day Centre and Temporary Emergency Homeless Accommodation at Seamus Quirke Road will be built by Galway-based Carey Building Contractors with the design team led by Simon J. Kelly Architects.

Construction will commence in the next few weeks on this vital service for homeless men and women

It forms part of the Galway City Council Housing For All Action Plan and it’s hoped it will open in early 2027

It involves the demolition of the current Teach Corrib Day Centre in Westside, which is no longer fit for purpose

The new energy-efficient, modern facility will provide enhanced Day Centre services and 10 interchangeable units for Emergency Homeless Accommodation.

It will have the capacity to adapt during the winter months to increase the intake of vulnerable rough sleepers.