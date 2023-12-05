Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Station – with works to get underway in January.
It says the project will ensure Ceannt Station becomes a vital expanded and integrated transport hub in the heart of Galway.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Iarnród Éireann says Ceannt Station is possibly the best located railway and bus station in any of Ireland’s major cities.
And it’s now announced that BAM Ireland will be leading its redevelopment into a state-of-the-art transport hub.
Under the project, there’d be a new entrance and facade, as well as new customer facilities, retail units, waiting areas and toilets.
There’ll be an increase in platforms from two to five, to support expanded rail services into the future, as well as more bus bays.
There’ll also be a new roof on the existing train hall, to transform the platforms into bright and welcoming spaces.
It’s expected that construction works will get underway in January, with the bulk of the project set to be completed by the middle of 2026.
The post Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant
Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outag...
City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs
More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city. The matter was raised a...
Delay on Galway’s Cross-City Link BusConnects plan
A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed BusConnects Cross-City public transport proposal w...
Woman pleads guilty to child cruelty in “tragic and complex” Galway case
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two charges of child cruelty in Galway in what a court ...
€500,000 drawn down under Galway’s Culture Capital legacy scheme
The Government has confirmed the transfer of more than €500,000 in November for Galway 2020 Europ...
City Christmas Park and Ride Service returns this Friday
The annual Christmas Park and Ride Service for Galway city is returning this Friday Buses will ru...
Labour selects Galway City East candidate for next year’s local elections
The Labour Party has selecteed its election candidate to run in the Galway City East area for nex...
€121m approved in 2024 budget for Galway City Council
Galway City Councillors have voted unanimously to pass a budget of 121 million euros for 2024 It&...
Councillors pass largest ever budget of €173m for running of County Galway next year
Councillors have voted this afternoon to approve the largest ever budget for the running of Count...