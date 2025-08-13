  • Services

Contract awarded for 84 unit social housing scheme in Ballyburke in Knocknacarra

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The contract for the development of a new 84 unit social housing scheme at Ballyburke in Knocknacarra has been awarded to OCC Construction

The plans generated local opposition when first mooted but work is expected to get underway shortly with a two year completion timeline

The 84 residential units comprise 71 apartments across 4 blocks and 13 terraced family units.

Of the apartments, 40% are designed as age friendly / universal design units.

Fána an tSrutháin will also house a new neighbourhood plaza area, local centre units, a café and crèche facility as well as a landscaped amphitheatre.

The development forms part of Galway City Council’s Housing For All Action Plan.

Works on site will commence in the coming weeks.

It’s expected that the development will be completed in late 2027

