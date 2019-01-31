Contemporary residence retains characteristics of a period cottage

Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a five-bed detached family home at Mausrevagh in Headford.

Set on a half-acre site, this property is in a quiet, country location within five minutes’ walking distance of Kilcoona National School and Little Acorns Crèche and Afterschool, yet only 19kms from Galway City Centre.

This is a truly magnificent modern home which retains the characteristics of a period cottage featuring brick and stone walls, timber floors and ceiling beams that are both reclaimed or treated to look aged.

The interior of the house is deceptively large, with high ceilings throughout. The brick used is reclaimed Belfast brick which gives this home its character and charm.

On the ground floor, the kitchen/breakfast room is a very warm and cosy room with Efel oil burning stove which has the benefit of heating the water. The kitchen has plenty of storage with wall-to-floor kitchen units and fitted dresser.

The siting room which is accessed from the kitchen down a couple of steps, is a large, bright, spacious room featuring solid fuel stove with rough Lacken stone surround, underfloor heating, high arching cathedral ceiling, rustic wooden beams and old church timber floor.

