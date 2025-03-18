  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Consultation now open on new Athenry Town Centre First Plan

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Consultation now open on new Athenry Town Centre First Plan
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People are being invited to have their say on the new Athenry Town Centre First Plan.

The aim is to regenerate and enhance the town centre as a focal point for community life, economic activity and social interaction.

Galway County Council has now launched a public consultation and engagement process, and will host a drop-in event this week.

A survey has now been launched on the Athenry Town Centre First Plan, which can be done online or on paper at County Hall.

A drop-in public consultation event is also being held this Thursday evening from 5 to 8 at the New Park Hotel, Cross Street.

Members of the design team will be at the event to answer questions and hear ideas.

More information can be found at athenry-town-centre-first-plan.com

More like this:
no_space
Gardai make specific appeal in relation to fatal crash in Barna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are renewing an appeal for information in rela...

no_space
Last chance to apply for innovative nature scheme in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLandowners, schools, farmers and community groups in ...

no_space
Marine Institute to showcase Shellfish Fisheries and Marine Biodiversity at Irish Skipper Expo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Institute will exhibit at the Irish Skippe...

no_space
Speculation increases Eugene Levy will cameo on Ros na Rún

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBookies odds are predicting that actor Eugene Levy wi...

no_space
Motorist caught driving 171km/hr on 120 zone in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA motorist has been caught driving at 171km/hr on a 1...

no_space
Local TD suggests Trump "inform himself better on people" following Conor McGregor appearance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says US President Donald Trump should "inf...

no_space
Galway Medtech company scaling up for US market entry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway medtech company is significantly scaling up ...

no_space
Claim ambulance for Inis Oírr would cost less than controversial Dáil bike shelter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn ambulance for Inis Oírr is badly needed and would ...

no_space
Galway schools and education centre recognised for LGBTQ+ work

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway schools and one education centre has been ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up