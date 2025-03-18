Consultation now open on new Athenry Town Centre First Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People are being invited to have their say on the new Athenry Town Centre First Plan.

The aim is to regenerate and enhance the town centre as a focal point for community life, economic activity and social interaction.

Galway County Council has now launched a public consultation and engagement process, and will host a drop-in event this week.

A survey has now been launched on the Athenry Town Centre First Plan, which can be done online or on paper at County Hall.

A drop-in public consultation event is also being held this Thursday evening from 5 to 8 at the New Park Hotel, Cross Street.

Members of the design team will be at the event to answer questions and hear ideas.

More information can be found at athenry-town-centre-first-plan.com