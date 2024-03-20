Consultation event this evening for Browne Roundabout proposals

A consultation event is being held this evening on the proposed pedestrian and cycling crossings planned near the city’s Browne Roundabout.

Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are seeking the public’s views on their plans to construct new crossings at the roundabout.





City Council representatives on hand to answer questions at Westside Library from 4-6:30 this evening.

Members of the public have until Thursday March 28th to have their say, and more information is available at GalwayCity.ie/BrowneRoundabout

