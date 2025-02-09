Consultants will focus on retail needs of villages close to city

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
The needs of Bearna, Claregalway, and Oranmore – as well as Galway City – will be the focus of a new joint retail strategy.
KPMG Future Analytics consultants were appointed to deliver the Joint Retail Strategy on behalf of Galway’s two local authorities.
Galway County Councillor Geraldine Donoghue (Ind) was told at the latest plenary meeting that the consultants have already started to gather baseline data for analysis.
They plan to carry out in-person shopper surveys and household surveys to feed into the new strategy to develop retail in Galway City and its surrounding villages including Bearna, Claregalway, and Oranmore within the Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan (MASP).
“From Galway County Council’s perspective, the Joint Retail Strategy will provide a robust, evidence base and identify requirements for further retail development within the MASP settlements of Baile Chláir, Bearna and Oranmore,” a spokesperson for Galway County Council said.
There will be ‘stakeholder engagement’ with officials and elected members of both Councils, retailers, North West Regional Assembly and Local Enterprise Offices.
There is a joint working group that meets twice a week with the consultants to ensure delivery of the strategy, Cllr Donoghue was told.
The strategy is a requirement under both Galway City and County Development Plans passed by Galway City and County Councils.
Pictured: Bearna…focus of retail strategy deliberations.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gardai appeal for information in relation to traffic incident on Western Distributor Road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill Gardai have appealed for information concern...
All systems go at The University of Galway for this year's RAG Week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's all systems go at the University of Galway for t...
Lane closure tomorrow along R339 for works on Ballymoneen Solar Farm
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMotorists are being advised on a lane closure tomorro...
Galway families feature in first episode of TG4 series looking for Ireland's most talented family
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeveral Galway families are to feature in the first e...
Local GP and Councillor demands full transparency on Portiuncula inquiry
A local GP and independent Councillor has called for full transparency in the review underway int...
Global marching bands festival brings 25,000 bed-night tourism boost to city
Marching bands from all over the world will descend on Galway in two years’ time, as it has been ...
Former Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is nominated to the Seanad by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has been named on...
Galway sees second biggest jump in January car sales in the country
Galway saw the second biggest surge of any county in Ireland in new car purchases during the mont...
Galway business leaders raise €217,091 for COPE Galway’s homeless service
The 44 brave souls who took part in the thirteenth annual COPE Galway Business Leaders’ Sleep Out...