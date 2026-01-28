Consultants for feasibility study on future of Aughrim Interpretative Centre on battle site

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Consultants are due to be appointed to undertake a feasibility study in the future use of Aughrim Interpretive Centre.
That’s according to local Cllr Alan Harney who called it ‘a major milestone in the project to expand and develop the centre’.
He said it was a project he had been engaged on since he was first elected.
“Over that time, I have been closely engaged with the community in Aughrim and the staff of the tourism office in Galway County Council,” he said.
Two years ago, Galway County Council secured funding for a feasibility study on the future of the Interpretive Centre – and in recent months this went out for tender, after a previous process failed.
“Our tourism officials have now identified a preferred candidate to undertake these works and I anticipate their formal appointment in the coming weeks once the statutory processes are cleared,” revealed Cllr Harney.
“We have such a great opportunity for tourism development in Aughrim, it has the potential to be a jewel in the crown of the Irelands Hidden Heartlands region for Failte Ireland. But in order to realise this potential we need to see a re-imagination of the interpretive centre,” he added.
“We need to see modern technologies and methods used to tell the story of the battle of Aughrim and offer an enhanced visitor experience which would help to grow the visitor numbers and expand the potential for tourism right across our area.
“I am so conscious that a huge amount of work has been put into the centre and telling the story of the battle over the past 30 years or so by the Aughrim community and those from further afield.
“I am hopeful now that this current process will engage extensively with all of the stakeholders to come up with a plan for the next phase of the centre, which builds on the work of all those in the community,” he said.
The Ballinasloe local representative pointed to other examples – like the National Famine Museum in Strokestown to show what can be achieved when there is full support for a project at national level.
And he said that was now in place for Aughrim with the support from Failte Ireland.
“The battle which occurred in 1691 was one of the bloodiest battles ever fought in Ireland and up to 7000 people were killed which contributed to the defeat of the Jacobite army,” he said.
“As such an important event in our local and national history, it is so important that we tell the story in an accessible way which respects the history and context of the battle.
“I will continue to work with our officials in Galway County Council and local stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan for the centre which will allow us to apply for capital funding in future funding rounds,” he said.
Pictured: Cllr Alan Harney at the Aughrim Interpretive Centre.
