Construction underway on 345-bed student accommodation on Queen Street in city

Construction is underway on a new 345-bed purpose-built student accommodation at Queen Street in Galway City.

The project, which was granted an extension to its planning permission earlier this year, is due for completion in 2026.





The development is part of Elkstone and Harrison Street’s partnership to deliver 1,500 student beds across Ireland by 2028.

The 8-storey building beside Bonham Quay will include common study areas, a gym, bicycle storage, a cinema room, rooftop terrace, and 24/7 reception.

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane says the development is a welcome one, even if it takes time:

