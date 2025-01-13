Construction to get underway on Loughrea Town Hall renovation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction is to start immediately on the renovation of Loughrea Town Hall following the signing of the contract today.

The project which has an investment of €4.5 million has been ongoing for several years and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

It will be a multi-functional hall, with a 158-seat theatre and performance space, community rooms, and an enterprise hub

Galway East TD Sean Canney spoke to Galway Talks about how it will boost Loughrea: