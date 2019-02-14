Construction sector’s call-out in quest to attract more women

The Construction Industry Federation – and women from a number of its member companies – have issued an appeal to secondary level girls to explore their construction career options.

The call was made at I Wish events in Cork and Dublin, designed to promote STEM subjects to secondary level girls.

A host of CIF companies joined the drive to tell young women about the many career options the industry can afford them.

Students also had the chance to experience how virtual and augmented reality are now a key part of many modern construction projects thanks to innovative new company VRAI.

Dermot Carey, Director of Safety and Training with CIF acknowledged the traditional disengagement from a very young age between girls and construction – unless they have a family member in the business.

“We are trying to change this trend and let young women know that there are many roles in the industry for them and many female role models in the industry already playing a major part in some of Ireland and the world’s greatest construction projects,” he said.

“We are delighted to take part in the I Wish events this year as the ethos behind these events is very much in keeping with the CIF’s #BuildingEquality campaign to increase the level of female participation in construction and support those working in the industry.

“As the construction sector recovers and evolves, we are increasingly competing with other industries for talented young people, who not only want to work in a diverse workplace but expect diversity as a matter of course. There are major opportunities in the construction industry for young people. We would like to see more young women considering construction as the viable, modern, innovative and interesting career option it could be for them,” he added.

