Construction of Clifden Community Nursing Unit expected to begin in first half of next year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction of the long-awaited Clifden Community Nursing Unit is expected to begin in the first half of next year.

Enabling works have been underway at the site since the 12th of August

Since its initial announcement about a decade ago, the project has been downgraded from a 50-bed unit to a 40-bed unit.

In response to a Parliamentary Question by Galway West Deputy John Connolly, the Health Service Executive stated that the procurement of the main works contract is due to commence in Q4 of this year.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Fianna Fáil Deputy Connolly said the HSE is finalising the tender documents for publication with the hope that they will be published in October.