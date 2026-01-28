Construction levels show substantial Galway hike

Construction has begun on almost 7,000 new homes across Galway city and county over the last five years.

That’s according to the latest commencement data figures from Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage up to the end of December 2025.

Over 4,800 new homes commenced in Galway County Council area over last five years – and almost 2,200 over the same period in the City Council area.

The report also reveals that over 2,300 new homes commenced in county in last two years alone – a 41 per cent increase over preceding two-year period.

Figures for the city show 1,322 new homes commenced in last two years, representing a massive 238 per cent increase over the previous two years.

The one downside is that the data also revealed that just 168 new homes were commenced in Galway City Council area in 2025. Similarly, the county saw just 168 new homes commenced in 2025.

The Department put the reduction down to the fact that 2024’s activity was significantly boosted by Government initiatives, including the development levy waiver and the Úisce Éireann rebate, which helped fast-track a number of projects toward commencement.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said he was ‘determined to back ambition…and deliver the homes we need across Galway’.

“This serious jump in the delivery of new home starts during the last two years is encouraging and signals further growing confidence in the construction sector,” he said.

“This isn’t just about state backed delivery of social and affordable homes, this is about the activation of our private sector and seeing homes of all types for individuals and families.

“Just before Christmas I launched a new Housing Action Plan – which will deliver record Government financial investment in building homes, but it also commits to creating the best possible environment for housing delivery.

“This includes an increased emphasis on providing the necessary infrastructure like water, electric, roads.

“As we continue to implement the action plan with huge urgency, I expect to see commencements rise year on year in Galway ,” he added.

