Construction expected to begin on Dyke Road housing development in 2026
Construction of over 200 apartments on a site at Dyke Road is expected to begin in 2026.
Planning permission for phase one of the major development, which will also include communal open spaces and a creche, is to be submitted later this year.
The new detailed plan has been published following public engagement, and a second consultation phase is now beginning.
It’s envisaged that 90% of the 219 apartments will be cost rental, while the remaining 10 percent will be offered as social homes by Galway City Council.
The plans also include new cycleways and walkways, green spaces and improved transport connections to surrounding amenities.
The draft Site Development Framework can be accessed on the Corrib Causeway website, while information meetings and workshops will be held online for members of the public.
Once the consultation process has concluded, a planning application will be submitted, with construction on site expected by 2026.
