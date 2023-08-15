  • Services

Services

Considerable drop in trolley numbers at Portiuncula Hospital over past 24 hours

Published:

Considerable drop in trolley numbers at Portiuncula Hospital over past 24 hours
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable reduction in the number of patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital over the past 24 hours.

It’s after Saolta was forced to issue a public warning yesterday, as there were 32 patients without a bed.

It’s an atypically high figure for the Ballinasloe hospital, which usually has figures in single or low double digits.

The INMO reports that as of this morning, there are 22 patients waiting on trolleys.

While it’s a considerable reduction on yesterday, it remains a very high figure given the size and capacity of Portiuncula compared to UHG.

The Galway city hospital has 37 people waiting on trolleys today

More like this:
no_space
Historians back campaign to name new bridge in Galway

A number of well-known historians and authors have come together to voice their support to name G...

no_space
Separated couples forced to stay under the same roof

Separated couples are being forced to remain living under the one roof as a result of Galway’s di...

no_space
Childcare Federation to host emergency meeting in Lackagh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Childcare Federation is holding an emergency meeting in Lacka...

no_space
Galway City Council begins process of reassessing housing list applicants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is beginning the process of reassessing certa...

no_space
Approval for plans to replace home at Monivea Road with apartment block

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to replace a house at Monivea Road with an apartment block ...

no_space
White-tailed eagle chicks released into the west of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 24 white-tailed eagle chicks have been released into the west of ...

no_space
Local MEP calls for a ‘culture and media card’ to be gifted to young people on their 18th birthday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local MEP Colm Markey is calling for the introduction of an initi...

no_space
A thousand Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Galway schools at end of last school year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a thousand Ukrainian pupils were enrolled in schools in Ga...

no_space
Western Development Commission appoints new CEO

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission has appointed a new CEO. Sl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up