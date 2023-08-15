Considerable drop in trolley numbers at Portiuncula Hospital over past 24 hours
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable reduction in the number of patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital over the past 24 hours.
It’s after Saolta was forced to issue a public warning yesterday, as there were 32 patients without a bed.
It’s an atypically high figure for the Ballinasloe hospital, which usually has figures in single or low double digits.
The INMO reports that as of this morning, there are 22 patients waiting on trolleys.
While it’s a considerable reduction on yesterday, it remains a very high figure given the size and capacity of Portiuncula compared to UHG.
The Galway city hospital has 37 people waiting on trolleys today
